Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

