American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.19. 579,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a 200-day moving average of $189.12. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

