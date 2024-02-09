Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 137,899 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 137,899 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $101,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.59. 2,145,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,447. The company has a market cap of $282.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

