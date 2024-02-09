G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,042.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00079674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.