Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $53.84 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00079674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,555,170,751 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

