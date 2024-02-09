Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 698,054 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,054 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of CVS Health worth $146,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 229,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 813,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

