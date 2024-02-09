Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $254.04. 218,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,763. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.90.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 485,003 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

