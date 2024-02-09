Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $87,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,697. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

