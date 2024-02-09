Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,057. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

