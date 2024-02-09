Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $234,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 573.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. 1,084,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.