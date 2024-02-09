Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 43,669 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,607,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 792,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,828,000 after purchasing an additional 151,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 3,245,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,426. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

