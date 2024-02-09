Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,722 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $13.30 on Friday, reaching $380.32. 1,939,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,732. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.54, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $380.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.