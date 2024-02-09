Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.79. 561,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

