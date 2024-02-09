Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $850.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.08. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $859.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

