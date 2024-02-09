Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.78 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $73.39. 3,354,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

