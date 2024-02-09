Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $15,899,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 1,303,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

