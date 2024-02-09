Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,787. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

