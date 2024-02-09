Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $312.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

