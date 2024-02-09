Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

NYSE:FLO traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $22.14. 1,494,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,165. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

