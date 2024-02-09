MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.02 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 23,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 639.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 216.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

