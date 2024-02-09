Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,467 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.44. 1,315,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

