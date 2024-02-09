Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,190 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 588,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.