Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 1,360,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,167. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 361.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

