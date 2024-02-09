Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,241. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

