Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE PEAK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,241. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
