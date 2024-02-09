Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $212.37. 1,877,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.