Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 50.75%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,540. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

