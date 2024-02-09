Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.5 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 227,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,583. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 205,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.