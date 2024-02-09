Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,276.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,208. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,295.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $597.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

