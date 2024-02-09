Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up about 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Citigroup started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. 196,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

