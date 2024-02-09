Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases 4,490 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,132 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 522,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 93,199 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 177,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,941. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

