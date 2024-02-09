iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.63. 778,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

