iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 139,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,702. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.