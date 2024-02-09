iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 582,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,361. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

