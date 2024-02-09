Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,609. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.