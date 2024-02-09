Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Position Raised by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

DFAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

