Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 174.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

AXON stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.29. 97,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,297. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $221.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.