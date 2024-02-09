Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 8,972 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,161,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,274,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $720.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $728.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.41. The stock has a market cap of $319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

