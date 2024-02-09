Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Holdings Boosted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 4.82% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 75,282 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 335,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 635,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,127. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.