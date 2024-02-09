23,578 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 918,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

