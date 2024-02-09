Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 10,527 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 215,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,573. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

