Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Decreased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 822,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,388. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

