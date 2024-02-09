Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 817.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,066,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,143 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,696,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,460,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.