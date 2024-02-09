Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $737.52. 1,449,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.90 and a 200 day moving average of $578.22. The stock has a market cap of $700.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

