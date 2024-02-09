Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 9,648 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 313.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

EWW stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 867,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

