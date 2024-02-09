Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Down to $49.82

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.82, but opened at $43.70. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 152,803 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 16.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,730.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

