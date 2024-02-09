Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down to $169.60

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $169.60, but opened at $154.89. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 1,463,159 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $89,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

