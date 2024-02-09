IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.23. IonQ shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,523,334 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,845,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IonQ by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 330,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

