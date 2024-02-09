Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $54.62. Essent Group shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 143,154 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

