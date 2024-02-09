SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $30.00. SentinelOne shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,436,615 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,100,492 shares of company stock worth $25,594,249. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

