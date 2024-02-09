Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.87

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 13774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

